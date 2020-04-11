Strong Winds Monday: What you need to know

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – A massive storm system is headed into the Great Lakes for Sunday and Monday bringing a large portion of the United States active weather. From Winter Storm Warnings in the Upper Midwest to the potential for tornadoes across Mississippi to High wind Warnings from Ohio through Western New York, this will impact millions across the eastern United States.

NOTE: This page will continue to evolve and change with the forecast as new models come in closer to the event.

The low will rapidly deepen and grow stronger as is moves through the Great Lakes Monday morning, depicted here (ECMWF)

WATCHES, ADVISORIES, AND WARNINGS:

As of this evening the NWS Buffalo has issued a High wind Warning for Monroe, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties. Basically anywhere west of Rochester can expect some of the stronger winds Monday. A High Wind Watch is in effect across Livingston, Ontario, and Wayne County indicating that there may still be damaging winds across the Finger Lakes, but that criterion has not yet been met according to the meteorologists at NWS Buffalo.

ANALYSIS:

Winds will start to ramp up Monday morning. Gusts in the 20-30 mph range last through around 9am and start to climb as the storm strengthens. Rain showers will overspread the area and potentially become heavy with an embedded rumble of thunder. Winds will likely be gusting in the 40-50 mph range through lunchtime. It is starting to look like there could be a brief lull in rain that happens early afternoon and that is when there could be a big spike in temperatures, up to near 70°. The warmth indicates how volatile the atmosphere is and the potential will grow for that rogue thunderstorm among the strong winds.

Some of the strongest winds will pass through by mid-afternoon and that is when we expect a gust of wind to push up into the 60+mph range. This is what needs to be considered the biggest threat. The area of focus will be from Buffalo to Rochester, although all of Western New York, the Genesee Valley and Finger Lakes will experience these strong winds. While there will be a focus on one larger burst of wind with the frontal boundary, winds may sustain a 40-50 mph gust for several hours through the afternoon. The longevity of these winds could pose a threat to property. Once the storm moves further to the north, winds will slowly calm heading into Tuesday.

This is model forecast wind gusts from the GFS Monday afternoon.

IMPACTS:

It is important to make sure plans are in place for potential outages as these winds move through. While they will likely only be sporadic, there will be a chance for these to knock down a few trees and power lines.

Make sure to secure all loose belongings around the house like lawn chairs, trash cans, and basketball hoops. Also know if there are any trees around your home that could potentially cause damage if they fall over. The prevailing wind direction will be from the southwest to the northeast. Many are now home during the COVID-19 Pandemic, so the threat on roads is low. If you do have to travel, make sure to keep both hands on the wheel. Tractor trailers may have a more difficult time on the road with strong winds present for such a long duration.

TIMING:

MONDAY 2A-8A – Winds start to ramp up out of the south. Temperatures are mild, in the 50s. Wind gusts hover around 20-30 mph. Expect rain showers with an isolated thunderstorm.

MONDAY 8A-2P – The storm system strengthens and wind gusts push 50 mph with scattered rain showers. There may be a brief lull that allows temperatures to climb into the upper 60s.

MONDAY 2P-8P – The cold front passes through and wind gusts 60+ mph are possible with a gust closer to 70 mph west of Rochester. Winds continue to be strong through the evening, but the focus will be on one burst of wind. Temperatures drop out of the 60s into the 50s and 40s.

MON/TUE 8P-2A – The storm continues to move north and winds start to calm. Colder air takes over.

-Meteorologist James Gilbert