Storm potential Wednesday: Gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning expected

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE:

The threat for severe weather returns as a few rounds of showers and storms move through Wednesday. While only an isolated risk for a damaging wind gust and some hail, there is cause for concern looking ahead to Wednesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) branch of the National Weather Service (NWS) is hinting at the small threat for a brief tornado closer to Albany and the Hudson Valley.

A large low pressure system that is moving through the Great Lakes will bring plenty of moisture, instability, and wind shear to the region. Ahead of the low there will be the potential for some isolated severe storms along a warm front that will arrive by late morning and into the afternoon. The focus and path of these storms will likely go from southwest to northeast across the Southern Tier into the Finger Lakes.

This is the High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model showing isolated strong storms by lunchtime Wednesday.

There will be some questions as to whether or not we see a redevelopment of storms heading into the afternoon with another frontal boundary. This second front will bring the chance for storms that may bring a wind gust upwards of 60 mph as well as some minor hail. Conditions for a spinup tornado are more favorable east of Syracuse Wednesday afternoon and evening.

While I have some reservations that we'll actually see severe storms materialize tomorrow, there remains a chance a few strong/severe storms could get going into the afternoon. We'll be watching trends closely tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/aFKTqUUz09 — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) July 21, 2020

Models are indicating that by Wednesday evening the storms should be dwindling down as the surface low moves directly overhead. There will not be much of a boundary to allow for storms to continue into the evening, although a lone shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Based on timing, the other concern would be if we see storms fire during prime heating after some midday sun. That will allow for a strengthening of storms in the region and may elevate some minor systems to something more severe. While this is unlikely, it will be a scenario to watch. Make sure to stay weather aware and keep tuned in to News 8.