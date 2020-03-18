Spring equinox is the earliest in over 100 years

The vernal equinox, also known as spring, is here and regardless of weather, it is here early. Thursday, March 19th at approximately 11:49 pm EDT will mark the earliest equinox in 124 years.

Remember, the seasons are because of the tilt of earth’s axis (23.5°) and NOT because of the distance away from the sun. The equinox puts the sun’s rays directly over the equator, or the earth’s axis is directly perpendicular to the sun’s rays. The sun will continue to climb higher in the sky.

While the day is supposed to be equal amounts of day and night (12 hours), it very rarely will be on the equinox. This depends more on latitude and when the crest of the sun passes over the horizon as well as the refraction of sunlight. For Rochester on March 19, sunrise is at 7:15am and sunset at 7:22pm.

WHY SO EARLY?

The main reason is Leap Year, but only partially because of the one we had in February 2020. The vernal equinox normally occurs on the 21st, but Leap Day pushes it back to the 20th. Every leap year since 2000 the equinox has slowly crept earlier and earlier because the solar year is slightly less than the 365-day calendar year. Here is the date and time since 2000.

2000: March 20 – 2:35a EST

2004: March 20 – 1:48a EST

2008: March 20 – 1:48a EST (in 2007, Daylight Saving Time was shifted to the second Sunday in March versus the first Sunday in April.)

2012: March 20 – 1:14a EST

2016: March 20 – 12:30a EST

2020: March 19 – 11:49p EST

You may make the mental note that since 2000, those on Pacific time have been seeing the equinox on March 19. This will be the first time the east coast sees it this early in 124 years, so essentially the entire country.