Small craft advisory may be gone this summer

Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: Monroe County among eligible NY counties to resume elective surgeries
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Small craft advisory may be gone this summer

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) Buffalo office, for anyone that regularly gets weather alerts this one is the most common for Western New York. The definition is “Sustained winds or frequent gusts (on the Great Lakes) between 20 and 33 knots inclusive, and/or seas or waves greater than 4 feet.”

In an attempt to continually clean up the cluttered watch, warning, and advisory system by the National Weather Service (also known as hazard simplification) the small craft advisory is being proposed to get changed into a small craft warning. There will be no change in criteria to meet for this to be issued, but the name will be different. This is part of the overall goal of eliminating the term “advisory”. Below is what a typical text looks like for these advisories.

Within the weather and forecasting community, the word “warning” has a much more significant connotation to it than an advisory. A winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning are two very different things. One could mean a few inches of nuisance snow while the other could be a snowstorm to bring two feet of snow across the region. In this case, the criteria would remain the same, so the high frequency of small craft advisories issued would be the same frequency that the small craft warnings would be issued.

This brings up the concern of people becoming dull to the word “warning” if it is so frequently used. While this may seem insignificant, if inaction is taken because the word warning is so commonly used, that could cause concern for protecting life and property. On the other side, a simple reduction in the amount of words used by the NWS could be the simplification needed to streamline communication with the public.

More information on this proposal can be found here. Public input on this change is being accepted through May 24. You can share feedback by completing a survey here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss