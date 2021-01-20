Ski Forecast: 1/20 through 1/27 – Rounds of cold blasts and lake effect to finish January

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Below is the updated forecast for a few of the regional ski slopes in the area. This post will be updated fully every Tuesday, but expect a few minor updates as the week goes along.

Bristol – 28/34 Runs – 14″ Base

Holiday Valley – 49/60 Runs – 14″ Base

Swain – 12/35 Runs – 18″ Base

Greek Peak 28/33 Runs – 16″ Base

SUMMARY

An active jet stream pattern will allow for a few big pushes of cold air through the end of this week and the last week of January. While this will not come with any significant area-wide snowfall, There will be plenty of lake-effect snow east of both Erie and Ontario for those looking to cross-country ski or snowmobile in these regions. Mountain resorts should have no problem making snow during this period as temperatures should average below normal with many locations across New York and the Northeast getting down to the teens and single digits for overnight lows through early next week.

Bristol Mountain –

A few bursts of snow have been beneficial for Bristol Mountain. The slopes are enjoying 3″ of new snow from Wednesday morning and have about a foot of fresh snow since the weekend. The base runs 14″-24″. The Galaxy Express quad is the only lift not in operation.

A look at Rocket on Wednesday morning after several inches of fresh snow had fallen.

Website of Bristol Mountain conditions can be found here.

Holiday Valley:

49 trails are open with 12 lifts operating. The mountain has cashed in on a significant amount of lake effect off Lake Erie totaling 19″ of fresh natural snow over the past 48 hours. The snow base is from 14″-45″. Air temperatures continue to remain on the cooler side, benefitting snow-making operations.

Website of Holiday Valley conditions can be found here.

Swain Resort:

Over half a foot of fresh snow has fallen since the weekend and trails are improving. Continued cold will allow for more snowmaking.

Website of Swain Resort conditions can be found here.

Greek Peak:

Located in Cortland, Greek Peak is able to make snow as daytime temperatures have held below freezing. Four inches of new snow has helped boost up the base. The slopes are even having an outside, COVID compliant watch party for the AFC Championship game.

Website of Greek Peak conditions can be found here.

OTHER RESORTS:

Gore Mountain: 52/122 runs available. “We received almost a foot of new snow over the holiday weekend which has added to our base, boosted our trail count, and even opened up several glades. Snowmakers are working on Fairview, Pine Knot, Wild Air, Otter Slide, and Lower Sunway.”

Killington: 161/163 runs available. An impressive two feet has fallen over the past week with the base up to 36″. Nearly all runs are available.

Stowe Resort: 115/127 runs available. 98 inches of snow have fallen in the region so far this season. From Wednesday: “69 trails groomed overnight, including Upper Hayride, Liftline, and Nosedive. Look for over 28 miles of incredible powder coated packed powder corduroy resort wide this morning. Stowe Parks has made the move over to Lower Standard. Snowmaking continues on Main Street race course top to bottom, with additional efforts on Inspiration. Please exercise caution in the vicinity of snowmaking operations.“