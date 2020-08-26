Severe storm threat Thursday for Rochester: What you need to know

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Strong storms are expected as a series of fronts pass through the region tonight and Thursday. The forecast calls for a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms where an isolated threat of strong to damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The focus for stronger storms will lie south of the Thruway and further east, with Syracuse and Albany at higher threats for severe weather. Regardless, all of Western New York will be at risk for strong storms.

Not often we see a "high end risk" for damaging wind from the Storm Prediction Center. Primarily for areas well east of Rochester Thursday but parts of the Finger Lakes are included here in this latest outlook. Isolated "spin-up" tornado cannot be ruled out either. #FLX pic.twitter.com/tzoV0izvxo — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) August 26, 2020

A warm front will pass through the region overnight into early Thursday with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms along the frontal boundary. Potential for heavy rain and gusty winds is there, but the severe threat will be low. There will still be the chance for frequent lightning and heavy rain.

What this does do is allow for warm and moist air to push across the region and set the atmosphere up for stronger storms later Thursday. High instability values will be set across the region with gusty winds, 30-40 mph at times through the morning and afternoon. This will set the stage for stronger storms to sweep across the region that could bring damaging winds and hail.





TIMING:

WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT: After 8 pm a warm front will stretch into the Great Lakes and eventually into Western New York off a low that is deepening and working its way through southern Canada. This means rain showers with a few storms through about 5 am. Once this front moves through, there will be several hours of dry time.

THURSDAY MORNING: Expect a break in precipitation while temperatures start to quickly rise and humidity creeps in from the southwest. A decent breeze will establish itself making for a gusty morning as winds near 20-30 mph at times.

THURSDAY MID-DAY: Ahead of the cold front, there may be a few isolated thunderstorms cells that form. High levels of instability as well as a strong jet stream overhead could allow some of these cells to turn severe and produce lightning, damaging winds, and even an isolated brief tornado. Make sure to have your severe weather plan in place and remain weather aware through the day.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING: A line of strong thunderstorms will move across the region along a cold front. This will be yet another opportunity for strong storms to pass through the region with a better chance for straight line winds ahead of the boundary. There will still be a chance for a brief spinup tornado into the afternoon. If this line moves slow enough, there will be a flood threat as well.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will still remain a threat through this period as the remnants of Laura move into the Ohio River Valley and pair with another low descending along a trough in the Great Lakes.

High resolution models tonight remain aggressive in developing an unstable atmosphere across the area Thursday afternoon. Plenty of fuel for severe storms to get going *IF* the timing is right. Lots of moving parts with this forecast, but potential for Thursday severe is there. pic.twitter.com/EfuZ2lT02X — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) August 26, 2020

Make sure you have several ways to get severe weather notifications, may that be the News 8 app or the National Weather Service Buffalo page handy.