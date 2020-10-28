Saturday could be top 5 coldest Halloween mornings in Rochester history

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – The cold is coming just in time for Halloween this year, and it’s not just ordinary cold either. It looks more than likely we will be seeing not only the coldest temperatures seen thus far this season, but within the top 5 coldest Halloween mornings waking up this Saturday. The area of high pressure will provide just the right conditions for radiational cooling as skies clear and winds calm. Some models are even hinting that we could be breaking the all time record for coldest Halloween ever, but there’s still some time for things to change. No matter what it will for sure be the coldest we’ve been all season. So, how cold are we talking?

The above model run shows the latest temperatures courtesy of the European model for 8:30 a.m. Saturday. This model in particular is colder than our current forecast low.

As of right now, we are forecasting temperatures early Saturday morning to fall into the 20s with a few lower 30s possible across the region.

Wind chills have the potential to make it feel even colder than the actual air temperature. This will be the time to get out that winter coat if you haven’t already.

Halloween History in Rochester

Here are some of the coldest Halloween temperatures we have seen over the years, courtesy of National Weather Service data that goes back to 1980.

1. 21℉ 1988 2. 22℉ 1975 3. 23℉ 1925 4. 24℉ 1887 5. 25℉ 2002 & 1904

With these temperatures in mind, Rochester does have the potential to break the record for coldest Halloween morning ever, but it’s more likely right now that it could be tying the 2002 record of 25℉ at the very least.

HALLOWEEN RECORDS:

Data courtesy: National Weather Service

As the data states, our record highest temperature was 80℉ set back in 1971, our record lowest temperature was 21℉ in 1988, and our lowest high temperature recorded was a high of 34℉ in 1917.

For perspective, it’s not all that often you get high temperatures to reach only in the 40s. Even the past 2 Halloweens we’ve had have been spent with highs in the 60s! Our forecast high temperature for this year’s Halloween is only 1 degree higher than the lowest temperature recorded on Halloween in 2019.

Here are the past 4 Halloweens in Rochester:

2019

High: 64 Low: 45

2018

High: 61 Low: 38

2017

High: 45 Low: 37

2016

High: 50 Low: 31

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory