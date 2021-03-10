Rochester warms to 68° tying the record high temperature for the day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Western New York got an early taste of spring as temperatures soared into the 60s on this early March afternoon.

For those that were tired of the cold, The warmth has been a refreshing change of pace.

Not only did we hit temperatures we haven’t felt since November of 2020, but Rochester tied the record high temperature for the day at the airport, with a high of 68° set back in 1977. 2021 will now replace this previous record.

The last time temperatures were this warm was back in November of last year where we set multiple record high temperatures, both in the upper 70s on November 9th and 10th. Talk about warmth!

Data courtesy: SC ACIS

We may have another run at tying the record high temperature Thursday as the region continues to be engulfed within the warm sector of an incoming storm system that will eventually send temperatures back into the 30s. The record high for Thursday is 70° set back in 1927. Will the warmth be enough to match it, or even break it? Time will tell!

Let today serve as a reminder that more permanent warm days like this aren’t too far from reach, but we do have a bit more winter left before we turn the page into spring for good, so if you’re not a fan of the warmth, good news! Temperatures this weekend will feature more of a wintry feel that looks to linger for just a while longer.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory