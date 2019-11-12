Rochester shatters snowfall record on Veterans Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester exceeded the record of 5.2″ on November 11, 1991 by three inches on Monday with a new record of 8.2″ set at the Rochester Airport.
All this fell before 11:59 PM on November 11. Snow continued to fall all across the region and some areas approached a foot of snow. Here is a list of several reports across the region through around 7:00 AM:
There was a sharp cutoff as to where some of the heavier snow fell (between Buffalo and Rochester) and where much lower totals were found (Finger Lakes).
Here is a comparison to what the forecast was before the event:
Snow tapers off this afternoon and evening and bitter cold air will be the next major weather headline going into the middle of the week.
-Meteorologist James Gilbert