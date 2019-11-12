Rochester shatters snowfall record on Veterans Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester exceeded the record of 5.2″ on November 11, 1991 by three inches on Monday with a new record of 8.2″ set at the Rochester Airport.

All this fell before 11:59 PM on November 11. Snow continued to fall all across the region and some areas approached a foot of snow. Here is a list of several reports across the region through around 7:00 AM:

There was a sharp cutoff as to where some of the heavier snow fell (between Buffalo and Rochester) and where much lower totals were found (Finger Lakes).

Some winter scenes this morning on Park Ave as this storm slowly exits the region @News_8 pic.twitter.com/IqhbMoNxPi — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) November 12, 2019

Here is a comparison to what the forecast was before the event:

Snow tapers off this afternoon and evening and bitter cold air will be the next major weather headline going into the middle of the week.

-Meteorologist James Gilbert