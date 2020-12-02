Rochester outperforms in its first snow of the season

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – More than three inches of snow fell overnight into Wednesday morning at the Rochester airport. This made it the first time this winter season that the Rochester International Airport had an inch of snow in one snow. This is late for Rochester. The average first inch usually comes on November 20. The latest inch of snowfall for any winter season came on December 28, 2015.

Latest snowfall totals from @NWSBuffalo for the #ROC area. pic.twitter.com/2VqAlVhyuz — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) December 2, 2020 See the entire list of snowfall amounts from the NWS Buffalo office here.

Lake-effect snow behind a larger storm system that had brought rain on Monday was to thank for the first snow of the season. Typically the first inch does not come in such a big wave, and the first three inches comes on average December 6th. This puts Rochester at about five inches on the season, which is just a few inches below normal.

We're starting to see models shift toward the idea of another storm system affecting the Great Lakes/New England this weekend. Large differences in timing, track & intensity of the low remain. Coastal vs. inland will have big implications on our weather. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/iei8LoDxAh — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) December 1, 2020

There is a potential for more snow by the weekend. Many questions remain about storm track and evolution. Stay tuned to the forecast, as Rochester may see accumulating snow from this system. Get the updated forecast here.