Rochester is seeing fewer nights below 32° as the climate warms

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Rochester sees on average eleven fewer days where the temperatures dip below 32° compared to 1970, according to climate data taken at the Rochester airport. This is similar to a nationwide trend as the climate continues to warm.

Even as arctic cold grips Western New York, the bigger picture of Rochester’s climate and how that climate has changed shows a different trend. While no one station is a great representative of warming, it can be a piece of the larger puzzle that is a changing atmosphere.

Rochester goes from averaging 136 days that drop below 32° in 1970 to 125 days below 32°. This warming trend will likely continue for the decades to come. It is a sign that winter days, weeks, and seasons are different than they used to be in the past. While temperatures can still drop to the teens and single digits, longer stretches of cold are becoming more rare.

Annual summary of record highs and lows set at long duration weather stations in 2020.



Weather variability is large, and many places can still see the occasional severe cold snap. However, as the world warms, new record highs have been significantly outpacing new record lows. pic.twitter.com/6lVkK2EMCt — Dr. Robert Rohde (@RARohde) January 27, 2021

This will continue to impact winter activities such as cross country skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing and ice fishing. There will likely still be cold outbreaks, but they may only impact a certain area for a shorter period of time. It also means a longer warm season and more time for pests like mosquitoes and ticks to flourish.

According to analysis by Climate Central, 217 of 245 (89 percent) cities across the United States have seen this warming, and that number is expected to grow:

Results reveal that if emissions continue to go unchecked, every state in the contiguous U.S. will see fewer days with below-freezing temperatures by midcentury (2040-2059). For example, Colorado under unchecked emissions would slash the number of below-freezing days by more than two weeks between 2020 and 2039. – Climate Central

Find much more information on earths climate from NASA here.