Rochester is officially in a heat wave and eyeing top ten longest 90°+ stretch on record

Live Now
U.S. Attorney announces charges in connection to recent violent protests in Rochester
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Rochester is officially in a heat wave and eyeing top ten longest 90°+ stretch on record

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – A heat wave is designated at three 90° days in a row and Rochester already has that with July 5, 6, and 7 cresting that number. Below is the almanac for July 7.

The extended forecast shows Rochester hitting 90° through Friday July 10, which would put the total at six days in a row at or above 90°. The last time we had this stretch was six days in early July 2018. Before that it was five days in August 2016. To get to the next stretch of five or more days at 90° or warmer you need to go back to July 1993.

Here are a few other stats from Meteorologist Josh Nichols:

1) Historically (weather records date back to the 1870s), the hottest period in Rochester is July 3 through July 21.
2) The highest temperature in Rochester weather history remains what was recorded during the “Dust Bowl” of the 1930s. 102° on BOTH July 9, and July 10 of 1936 to be precise. (Note that nearly half the nation’s all time state high temperatures occurred during the 1930s)
3) Per the NOAA Regional Climate Analysis page (http://scacis.rcc-acis.org/), a high temperature of 100° has only been achieved 4 times since 1926. 
4) Other records prior to this (taken at varying locales through the city prior to the airport location) show that our highest temperature of 102° was also registered on the following previous dates
July 16, 1845
July 17, 1856

Graphic from Climate Central

While no single heat wave can be directly tied to climate change, anthropogenic global warming certainly plays a role. As we continue to burn fossil fuels, more greenhouse gases are emitted and that warms the atmosphere. One of the many feedback loops from increased greenhouse gases is warmer summer days. That has been seen in the last decade in Rochester and many other places around the globe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss