Rochester dodges a large snowstorm Wednesday Night with eyes on eastern Pennsylvania

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – A major snowstorm is expected to dump over a foot of snow in regions across Eastern Pennsylvania through the Hudson Valley, New Jersey, New York City, and potentially southern New England. Major differences in the forecast still exist, but general consensus is a near miss for Rochester with the Finger Lakes getting a plowable snow Wednesday night and Thursday.

If you live south of the Thruway, there's a reasonable chance you could see enough snow to shovel (at least 3") Wednesday night into Thursday. The farther south you go, the greater the likelihood & the higher the snow amounts. pic.twitter.com/copa0SfBLh — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) December 15, 2020

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – Snow showers develop across the Appalachian Mountains through West Virginia and Central Pennsylvania. Once snow begins in this region, it will quickly fall at rates over an inch per hour. Snow spreads north into the Southern Tier and up into the Finger Lakes around midnight. The very northern edge of the storm system will graze Monroe County and the Lake Ontario Shoreline.

Just a small shift in the path of this low will result in dramatic differences in snowfall totals, but as of Tuesday afternoon, it is still shaping up to be a minor-impact event across the Rochester metro with just a few inches possible overnight into Thursday morning.

Make use of today's quiet weather to prepare for Wednesday's winter storm. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect where we are most confident of heavier snow. A Watch remains in effect where heavy snow is possible but not yet certain. Keep up-to-date at https://t.co/5RyZgoXicj pic.twitter.com/dbfellbFCA — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) December 15, 2020

THURSDAY MORNING: Expect snow showers to be falling across the Finger Lakes and up toward Rochester. The further south you are, the more snow you can expect. South of Rt 5 & 20 closer to Ithaca down toward Dansville will be waking up with several inches on the ground, likely enough that would be worth the plow or shovel. North of the Thruway looks to be just on the threshold of nuisance snow from a trace to a few inches. We will continue to update you with the daily forecast here.

EXTRA “WEATHER TALK” NOTES

A deep bubble of high pressure is in place across the Northeast reaching over 1035mb, a classic placement of cold air for high-impact nor’easters. This cold air looks to dam up against the Blue Ridge Mountains and open the door for snowfall totals to climb at higher elevations through Maryland and Pennsylvania throughout the event.

A large discrepancy is still in place as of Tuesday afternoon on how far the moisture and higher snowfall totals extends north. There are indications that just an inch could fall in Rochester while a few ‘outlier’ models show a chance for over half a foot. These are unlikely, but not impossible. Impact will be more important with this storm as the closer to the low pressure you are, the heavier and wetter the snow will be.

Snow ratios will be important to consider. As air gets colder, less moisture may be available within the snowflake and that can lead to a more fluffy snow that ends up inflating snowfall totals. A fluffy few inches of snow could be possible north of the Thruway, but further south where it is not only warmer but higher available moisture, a lower snow ratio is likely. That means a heavy, wet snow is possible that would create tough driving conditions as plows try to keep up.