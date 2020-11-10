Rochester breaks two heat records in one day

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – November 2020 has been one of the most wild Novembers in Rochester history, and it has little to do with snow. Let’s break down the records here:

Monday hit 77°, breaking the record of 74° set in 1999. Tuesday hit 77° (waiting for an official high temperature) breaking the record of 72° set in 1975 Tuesday’s 70°+ high makes it the sixth day of hitting that mark this November, breaking the previous record of five in 1931.

OTHER NOTABLES:

Tuesday’s high will challenge the warmest November day on record. That record is an 81° day in November 1950. See below:

Data from ACIS.

Interestingly, no overnight low (high) records have been made. Each night the clear skies have allowed temperatures to drop into the 40s.

COULD NOVEMBER 2020 BE THE WARMEST IN ROCHESTER HISTORY?

These are the top ten warmest November’s on record looking at average temperature. Note the big difference between #2 and #1.

As of November 9, Rochester has an average monthly temperature of 51.9°, which is nearly 2° above the record. Without calling this one too early, it would be safe to assume that November 2020 will be at least top ten warmest, if not closer to the #1 spot.

Rochester daily records can be found here.