Rochester breaks daily high temperature record dating back to 1927

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The stage was set for yet another very mild day across Western New York, and it surely performed with very few complaints found about the “spring-like” preview.

Thursday’s High Temperatures

This morning, temperatures already started out well above average in the 50s, so we had a good jumpstart early on in the day. Add in some sunshine plus gusty, southerly winds to take us well into the upper 60s by late morning.

By around noon, the daily record high temperature for today of 70° (1927) wasn’t just met, but broken with 2021 taking the lead for warmest high temperature of today’s date.

Not only did we meet record high territory today, but yesterday’s temperatures made it well into the upper 60s and low 70s where Rochester tied the record daily high of 68° (1977).

This brief stretch of mild March weather never lasts long, and with a fast approaching cold front off to the west our mild temperatures will inevitably drop back down into much more “wintry” territory.





This window of mild temperatures are what we like to call “fake spring” here in Western New York. If you’ve lived here a while, you know the drill. If not, here’s my take on how seasons typically go around here:

Yes, it feels like spring outside now, but this is what we like to call "fake spring." The feel of winter will quickly return in true March fashion. Here's my take on where we are in the season for Western New York. 😆 pic.twitter.com/dAUu60V4nE — Christine Gregory (@WxChristineG) March 11, 2021

For what’s next in weather, click HERE.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory