Rare snow phenomenon spotted in Western New York

BREAKING NEWS: It's March in WNY. Weird things happen with the weather. If there's one constant, it's change. Anyone who has lived here long enough has learned to accept it, regardless of whether you like it. But have you ever wondered exactly HOW our weather can change so abruptly? Case in point, we expect temperatures to drop into the 20s Saturday night and climb to 60 Monday afternoon. We could be looking at 36 degrees in 36 hours, which is no small feat. What has to happen to be able to pull that off?

EARTH! Well, more accurately, the rotation of the Earth. Realize it or not, you're moving. Fast. At the equator, the Earth's spin is about 1,000 mph. I know what you're thinking; "Eric, I'm pretty sure I'd be able to feel something if I was moving at 1,000 mph". It's true. You, the dog, the trees in the yard and the air around you is all moving at 1,000 mph. And that's the catch. With everything around you ALL moving at the exact same speed, you have nothing to compare it to. Relative to you, the air is moving at the same speed as you are. That means...no wind. When you're in a car, you know you're moving because you can stick your head out the window and feel the air rushing past you. Or, you can see houses zipping by as you travel. But if that air is traveling at the same speed, or those houses had legs and ran alongside you at the same speed, you'd never know the difference. Two cars traveling at 60 mph make no forward or backward progress. You can ride window to window with it. Relative to each other, you can conclude they're not moving. Yet they are, at 60 mph. As long as Earth's rotation remains steady (no speeding up or slowing down), you won't feel any force. So here you are, sitting at your desk reading this while breaking the speed limit. You rebel, you.