Rare snow phenomenon spotted in Western New York

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – It is known as either “snow stripes” or a “snow-melt shadow”. This can happen in spring when a fresh snow pack melts away. While it does happen a few times a year, it requires conditions to be just right. A fresh snow pack will melt the best, and Rochester cashed in on 3.3″ Friday night.
That needs to be followed by bright sun, just what Rochester has enjoyed since Saturday morning. The time of year is also important. As of March 7, the altitude of the sun in relation to the horizon in Rochester is 26.35°. Compare that to January 1 when the altitude is 10.46°. A higher sun angle means more heat can be absorbed at the surface and temperatures can increase quickly, especially on the surface that is receiving sun. This will melt that surface, but if there is a shadow, those areas stay hidden. Below is an image sent to us by Jet Thomas in Webster.
Here is a picture from outside News 8 Studios where the satellite dishes created a shadow that protected some snow. The shadow moves as the earth rotates around the sun, so the snow and shadow do not exactly match up.
All snow will be gone by Sunday and Monday as temperatures climb into the 50s and 60s respectively.
-Meteorologist James Gilbert