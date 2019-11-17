Rare snow formation in Bergen, NY

BERGEN, NY (WROC) – Snow can do some interesting things. Cyndi and Johnny Smallidge woke up Friday morning to a bizarre snow formation on the pavilion outside their house. It was a snow formation that curled off their roof and held its integrity as it slowly melted.
The bottom of the snow layer likely melted and the snow slowly slid off the roof. As the melted layer was exposed to air below the roof, it re-froze and curled underneath itself.
Johnny and Cyndi said the snow fell shortly after these pictures were taken.