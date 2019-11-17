Rare snow formation in Bergen, NY

NOVEMBER SNOW: 17.8" SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

The cold remains, but we can say that the sunshine has made the cold a bit more bearable. Temperatures did not break freezing today and we have the classic setup for a record cold night. Clear skies, light winds, and a snow pack means Rochester's temperature will drop quickly into the single digits. The record is 15° in 1959 so that will be broken by Sunday morning. High pressure across the Northeast will hold on for one more day to bring mostly sunny skies. Wind direction will start to turn more easterly and that will help temperatures climb above freezing Sunday into the middle and upper 30s. Ample sunshine early will give it a pleasant winter-like feel. Clouds increase in the afternoon and evening as a nor-easter off the east coast boosts the moisture up in Western New York.Cloudy skies into Monday will keep temperatures slightly below average with a start in the 20s and a finish around 40° with no expected precipitation. Once this large nor'easter exits the northeast there will be some colder air that gets pulled in underneath a large trough that is setting up across the eastern United States. In fact, that trough was what helped prevent from the nor'easter traveling too far west. While we miss the brunt of any precipitation, the cold air behind this all will bring a lake response in the form of some off and on lake-effect snow showers Tuesday with little impact. A weak ridge aloft with some warmer air starts to build on Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures start to warm up just a bit into the 30s and 40s on Wednesday. This slow warming trend continues Thursday with highs reaching near or above normal into the mid and upper 40s. There's only one problem. This comes with another storm system that could bring a rain and snow mix Thursday into Friday. The timing will need to continue to be adjusted, but there will be some sort of weather maker to finish the work week. Behind this storm will be lake-effect snow showers heading into the weekend as well as breezy conditions Friday and Saturday.