Polar Vortex 2.0 brings the next round of brutal cold for the Great Lakes

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Here we go again with another shot of arctic air. Expect the cold blast to sweep across the Great Lakes and drop temperatures into the single digits starting Sunday and lasting a good portion of next week. Some areas across Western New York to get down below zero for overnight lows.

One winter headline at a time, Eric. One at a time.



Next week looks COLD. We'll tackle this one after tomorrow's snow. pic.twitter.com/WcGTnMcdIJ — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) February 2, 2021

The polar vortex is a rotating area of low pressure at the poles that is held together by the polar jet stream. It is strong in summer, but it weakens in the winter and is able to plunge southward across the United States as warmer air surges northward. A large piece of the polar vortex will “break off” and brush through the Great Lakes. This will mean cold and snow from Sunday through Tuesday and may even linger into the middle of February.

MORE | GET THE DAILY FORECAST ON BRIEF WARMTH BEFORE THE UPCOMING COLD BLAST HERE

The forecast for this upcoming Monday shows brutal cold temperatures as a sliver of the Polar Vortex moves across the Great Lakes.

High temperatures will be in the teens with overnight lows in the single digits and wind chills will be even colder than that. Expect more ice to form across all the Great Lakes and the Finger Lakes. Lake-effect snow will also ramp up thanks to the added instability from the cold air.

Rochester will not be alone in the cold. Some areas across Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan will feel wind chill values in the -20s. You can learn more about the polar vortex here.