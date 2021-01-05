Philip Rivers in the playoffs from a weather perspective

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws against the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills take on the Indianapolis Colts for the first playoff game of the 2020-21 season for Buffalo. For the Colts, this will be the first time having quarterback Philip Rivers leading the team.

Rivers has been in the league since 2004 and has played in California his entire career before moving northeast and playing for Indianapolis this past season. Home games had been in San Diego through 2016, then moved to Los Angeles in 2017.

Rivers has played in eleven playoff games over his career, three of which were at home in San Diego. The city averages in the 60s in January. He played with the Chargers against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, which is inside both in 2008 and 2009.

In the 2008 year, the Chargers won and Rivers played his first outdoor playoff game the following week in Foxborough, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium. The team lost that week and Rivers had his lowest passer rating in all 11 playoff games at 46.1.

Maybe the most intriguing weather playoff game for Rivers was in Cincinnati on January 5, 2014 when the city got over a half inch of precipitation (.68″) and half an inch of snow. High temperatures reached 48° with a low of 24°. Some low pressure or cold front must have passed through, which could have made play difficult. Clearly that did not stop Rivers as the Chargers beat the Bengals 27-10 and Rivers posted a 118.7 passer rating, the second highest of all playoff games.

Here is a list of Philip Rivers playoff game statistics and weather. Data courtesy Pro Football Reference

The last three of Rivers playoff games all were outside against Denver in 2014, Baltimore in 2019, and New England the following week of 2019. No precipitation fell on any of those days and temperatures remained generally within a few degrees of normal. Being a veteran in the league, it seems that Rivers does not have a problem playing in inclement weather.

Forecast for Orchard park Saturday looks to be chilly with temperatures in the 20s under mostly sunny skies and a light breeze.