To say that our 2020 tropical season here in the Atlantic has been active would be an understatement. For only the second time in recorded history, the Greek alphabet is being used for the remainder of this year’s Atlantic tropical season. This means that we've run out of our original preset list of names for 2020, and now have to move on to another list of names with a total of 23 named systems so far. PLUS we're already on the second letter in the Greek alphabet with 3 newly named storms in a matter of in a matter of less than 12 hours!

For perspective, this has only happened ONE other time. Back in 2005, we made it all the way to "Zeta." The other catch here is that the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is more than a MONTH ahead of the 2005 season. They didn't see their Alpha storm until the end of October, and we're not even out of September.