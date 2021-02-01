Nor’easter crushes the east coast, brushes Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Jersey Shore through Long Island and up to Boston have experienced blizzard conditions as a classic nor’easter scrapes along the coastline.

Heavy snow, winds gusting over 40 mph, and even shoreline flooding have all made for a “stay home” day across the East Coast Cities to start off February.

Ever been to Westchester? Well it's a blizzard: pic.twitter.com/526AmnXWDI — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) February 1, 2021

Snowfall up to two feet is expected across New York City and Long Island. This amount of snow will cripple the entire region and has already forced New York State to call a state of emergency for everyone except Western New York.

The miller-type B nor’easter is assisted by a deep upper level trough that is oriented in a way that allows for slow movement and significant moisture to ‘train’ over certain regions. High pressure across the Northeast was able to provide ample cold air.

New York City is often plagued with warm air intrusion at higher levels that prevent from big snowfalls. This storm is not the case as totals climb over a foot for much of the region.

Central Park's Bow Bridge on this snowy day. pic.twitter.com/V37NFCSDai — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) February 1, 2021

The storm that slammed California with up to 15 inches of rain and more than 100 inches of snow is now hitting the Northeast, burying cities of the Northeast under their biggest snowfall in years. New York City and New Jersey have declared a state of emergency on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/Dk6KJ9E3OB — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 1, 2021

LOCALLY:

Snow builds from east to west across New York from midnight through 6 a.m. Tuesday, making for a snowy morning commute.

Expect tough travel along 104, especially east of Rochester. The side and back roads may remain snow covered for longer as plows focus on the main interstates. Rochester will see up to two inches of snow by Tuesday morning.

The heaviest & steadiest snow will begin to ramp up around Rochester just in time for the Tuesday morning commute. There will likely be continued issues for the afternoon drive home with steady snow persisting. Bottom line, expect delays for much of the day Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/LFRAHnbXjq — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) February 1, 2021

The bulk of snow will fall through Tuesday as winds ramp up out of the north. Overall lift from the nor’easter in combination with moisture from Lake Ontario will keep snowfall focused from Batavia eastward.

Highest amounts will focus in the Finger Lakes. Expect more snow-covered roads for the Tuesday evening commute. Snowfall rates could near an inch per hour at times within heavier bands of snow.

As the storm wobbles west steady snow will setup in Rochester. Should be snowing heavily in places well before sunrise tomorrow. Once the snow arrives it will be a while before it quits probably not wrapping up for some until early Wednesday! #ROC #FLX #WX pic.twitter.com/P6B8tcpAoK — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) February 1, 2021

A combination of area-wide snow with a lake boost will mean snowfall totals varying from a few inches west of Rochester up to over a foot in some spots in the Finger Lakes through Wednesday. Depending on how the low migrates into New England, the snow showers may linger into Wednesday afternoon and boosting snowfall totals.

There will be stronger winds that ramp up Tuesday night and Wednesday that will make for some blowing snow. Overall, the higher numbers will be closer to the I-81 corridor from Binghamton through to Syracuse. Lower snowfall totals will be northwest of Rochester into Niagara County.