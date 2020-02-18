Next area-wide snow may not be until March

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — As of February 18th, Rochester is cruising along with snow totals.

Rochester saw 1.5″ of snow this morning, putting seasonal numbers at 78.9″, just about two feet away from the annual snowfall average. The pattern is starting to shift and longer range outlooks are leaning toward a quiet and mild stretch through this weekend and a good portion of next week. Besides Lake-effect snowfall in northern Wayne County and a few weak cold fronts, it is likely we will not see any big storms through the rest of the month.

Below is the upper-air-pattern that shows a ridge across the Eastern United States. This represents more stable air and a slightly warmer pattern with fewer chances of precipitation. This will likely carry through the weekend and into much of next week.

GFS ensemble outlook through the weekend (Sat Feb 22) shows warmer air holding on across the Great Lakes that would prevent any major storms.

A big pattern shift back towards winter will be in the cards heading into March. Models are starting to trend toward a colder, wetter pattern for at least the first week. This will open the door for potential nor’easters and ‘wrap-around’ lake-effect snow.

Forecast for March first shows a deepening trough that would lead to colder air and open the door for storms.

Taking a look at an even wider view, the Global Ensemble Prediction System shows an output for early March that reveals a large trough over the northern Pacific ocean, circled in yellow. If this setup verifies, this could mean a push toward colder air for the eastern half of the United States.

While this forecast is nearly two weeks out, it shows an ensemble of many different models to show general trends in upper-air patterns.

Lastly, we can look at the Arctic Oscillation. This is a pattern of positive and negative pressures over the Atlantic Ocean that can give clues into how winter will trend. When the pattern leans toward a negative phase, there can be prolonged stretches of cold in the Northeast. Over the past several months the phase has been positive, but it is forecast to turn closer to neutral heading into March.

IN SUMMARY: Besides the lake-effect snow peppering the region over the next few days, February will finish quietly with a dry stretch beside a few passing snows and even rain showers. Signs are pointing toward a snowy stretch to start March and it is very likely we meet or exceed the annual snowfall number by the end of winter and beginning of spring. March averages about 16″ of snow.