Next accumulating snow comes on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, (NY) – Several inches of snow will fall Tuesday across Western New York and the Finger Lakes as a large storm system moves from Texas into the Northeast. Expect to see snow showers move from south to north across New York State Tuesday morning.

TIMING

Expect snow showers to begin across the region Tuesday morning. The northern edge should break into Monroe County sometime between 6am and Noon, but it may take an hour or two for the snow showers to start to accumulate. That means it may take until closer to the middle of the day for snow to have an impact on roads.

Temperatures should be in the 20s and slowly warming through the morning. This means the snow ratios may initially be high, but they will likely start to drop as temperatures start to warm.

The forecast for Tuesday morning from our local model the GEM

Notice in the output above that there is some pink showing up across Jamestown and the very southern tier. Some mixing may happen south of the Finger Lakes, but most will see snow. Expect off an on snow showers through Tuesday evening and into the early hours of Wednesday. The storm system will start to pull out by mid-morning Wednesday.

The path of the low is generally from west to east through Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. It passes by to our south, so an easterly wind will be in place through most of the event. As this wind starts to turn more northeast Tuesday evening, there could be the opportunity for some lake enhancement of any snow showers that are still lingering. Expect the snow showers to possibly linger through mid-morning Wednesday, but the entire storm system should be gone by Wednesday afternoon.