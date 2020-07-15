Neowise gallery: The 6,800 year comet spotted in and around Rochester

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The comet that has captured the world’s attention has been rather photogenic, as long as there is a high resolution camera involved.

MORE | Comet Neowise can be seen in Rochester Wednesday: Here’s where and when to look up

Most phones will not be able to produce a decent picture and the comet looks best with some binoculars. It can be seen with the naked eye and with a long exposure lense, some good pictures can be produced — as we’ve seen throughout the region:

  • James Lockwood, Webster
  • NASA
  • Scott Steiger, Oswego
  • Scott Steiger, Oswego
  • Scott Steiger, Oswego
  • Jerome Davis, Lake Ontario
  • Jerome Davis, Lake Ontario

Look northwest well after sunset and you should be able to catch a glimpse. Find more tips here on how and when to see it across Western New York.

NASA has more details on the comet here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss