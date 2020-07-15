Neowise gallery: The 6,800 year comet spotted in and around Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The comet that has captured the world’s attention has been rather photogenic, as long as there is a high resolution camera involved.

Most phones will not be able to produce a decent picture and the comet looks best with some binoculars. It can be seen with the naked eye and with a long exposure lense, some good pictures can be produced — as we’ve seen throughout the region:

James Lockwood, Webster

NASA

Scott Steiger, Oswego

Jerome Davis, Lake Ontario

Look northwest well after sunset and you should be able to catch a glimpse. Find more tips here on how and when to see it across Western New York.

What a show last night! Comet NEOWISE and the Aurora Borealis making an appearance in Huron County Ontario. pic.twitter.com/Rv1g570YqQ — Jason O'Young (@jasonoyoung) July 14, 2020

NASA has more details on the comet here.