Neowise gallery: The 6,800 year comet spotted in and around Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The comet that has captured the world’s attention has been rather photogenic, as long as there is a high resolution camera involved.
Most phones will not be able to produce a decent picture and the comet looks best with some binoculars. It can be seen with the naked eye and with a long exposure lense, some good pictures can be produced — as we’ve seen throughout the region:
Look northwest well after sunset and you should be able to catch a glimpse. Find more tips here on how and when to see it across Western New York.
NASA has more details on the comet here.