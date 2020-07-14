Comet Neowise can be seen in Rochester Tuesday and Wednesday

TOPSHOT – A stork stands on a power lines pillar as the comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) is seen in the sky above the village of Kreva, some 100 km northwest of Minsk, early on July 13, 2020. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – The comet C/2020 F3, also known as Neowise, will be available for viewing Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Thursday this week as it crests above the horizon and the suns light is no longer visible.

The best time for viewing will be about an hour after sunset in the northwest sky. Look just below the Big Dipper. In fact, you may be able to spot it further into the week as well since the comet will continue to move through the solar system.

Data courtesy http://neowise.whatsupin.space/

TIPS:

The most important thing to remember is to get away from light pollution for a good viewing. Allow your eyes at least ten minutes to adjust to the night sky. If you look down at your phone, you will have to let your eyes adjust again. Grab a pair of binoculars for a better picture. Don’t worry about taking a picture of it with your phone. Just try to enjoy the moment.

According to space expert and scientist Tony Rice, you can use your fist to measure how high to look in the sky that will help guide you to the comet.

Many around the world are enjoying a glimpse of the once-in-a-lifetime comet.

Just a few hours ago I saw this incredible sight – Stonehenge with the comet Neowise above and noctilucent clouds rippling behind. Worth the 5 hour roundtrip to capture this once in a lifetime image#cometNEOWISE #thephotohour #NLCnow @virtualastro @ProfBrianCox @BBCStargazing pic.twitter.com/0xNn12aVqP — Mathew Browne 📷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@mathewbrowne) July 11, 2020

BONUS: According to NASA the International Space Station (ISS) will be making several passes in the next few days. Those can be spotted locally at these times: