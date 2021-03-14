Neat ice shove phenomenon over Long Pond in Rochester last week

Video courtesy of Jim Montanus, Montanus Photography

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — March in Rochester is known for a couple of things: strong winds, and large spikes and drops in temperatures. Although it can be a fairly chaotic month weather wise these two qualities can help create some interesting weather phenomena, one of which occurred just last week after seasonably mild air overtook the region.

As temperatures rose from the 20s and 30s into the 50s and 60s last week, a local photographer named Jim Montanus was able to capture an amazing weather related phenomenon of what appears to be “ice chandeliering.”

This unique event happens during late winter and early spring when ice covering a body of water warms up and refreezes as air temperatures go from above freezing during the day to below freezing at night. It’s these temperature changes throughout the day that make the ice unstable and more susceptible to the water’s movement as it partially melts.

After the watery ice becomes unstable from warm daytime temperatures, and the air drops below freezing during the evening hours, supercooled water droplets are able to refreeze instantly into these beautiful crystalline shards. Paired with strong winds blowing over the water, these broken up piles of ice that resemble the glass on chandeliers are able to be pushed onto the shoreline. This is why this can be known as “ice chandeliering,” and is also a form of a smaller scale “ice shove.”

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory