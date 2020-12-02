More than 40 reports of a fireball over Rochester Wednesday afternoon

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – According to the American Meteor Society, between 12:00 pm and 12:30 pm there were dozens of reports came in from all across the Great Lakes of a fireball. Reports were from as far as Michigan, far Western New York, Ohio, Southern Ontario, Virginia, and Maryland. The reports submitted showed the fireball lasted from about one to five seconds. The AMS calculates a potential trajectory based on the observations submitted that goes directly over Rochester.

For those wondering what the loud boom may have been earlier today, here are eyewitness reports on the American Meteor Society Page of people seeing a fireball/meteor…we of course were cloudy at the time. https://t.co/MfDXAKkUfe — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) December 2, 2020

One of the closest witnesses was Kevin Z, who was in Batavia at the time. His remarks were “It had a very bright trail, characteristic to meteor burning.” See the reports here.

Fireballs are defined as very bright meteors and can occur day or night. If you see a fireball, you can report it here. News 8 received an eyewitness account from Jeri Laird, who said she witnessed one while driving along Route 19.

” …today at noon I was driving on route 19 Between Wyoming and Pavilion when a fireball with a long tail flew right in front of my car! It lasted just for a second, appeared to be very shiny looking and then it just disintegrated into nothing, no smoke or debris, like it never existed. My sister was with me and she saw it too. Has anyone else reported seeing this today? What could it have been?… “

SOUND AND LIGHT OF A FIREBALL

Many reported seeing the meteor cross the sky while others may have heard the meteor. Both of these reports can be true as fireballs can be seen and make sound. The meteor is a space flying object that burned up as it entered the atmosphere. As it burned up it emitted light that can be seen often by the naked eye. The sound it makes is similar to a sonic boom, where the light is traveling at a much faster rate than the sound.

The meteor can be going thousands of miles per hour. A ‘boom’ may have been heard many seconds or even minutes after the light. The boom can result in broken windows and other damage, like what happened in Russia in 2013.

