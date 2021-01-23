Monroe county sees its first “half foot” plus snow event of the season

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Much of Western New York woke up on this snowy Saturday to a winter wonderland as several inches of lake-effect snow fell across parts of the region. Monroe County saw a wide range of snow totals with areas seeing anywhere from 2″ to 10″ of snow, letting this be the first nearly “half foot” snow event after a lackluster season so far for Rochester.

I don't know if @NWSBUFFALO has recognized the Chodak as an official unit of measure yet, but I'm looking at almost a full Chodak of snow in Irondequoit this morning. @AdamChodak @News_8 pic.twitter.com/tLgsodqj4w — Pete Schaub (@SilentOne_77) January 23, 2021

Monroe county also saw its first Lake-Effect Snow Warning of the season issued overnight as a steady band of lake effect shifted southward and brought a lot of the snow totals within that band. Check out some of the biggest snow totals below:

Here are some of the biggest snow totals across the region from our lake effect snow overnight with Monroe county cashing in the hot spot of 10" in Gates! Check out the other totals in your area here: ⬇️https://t.co/xLmr9iu5n1 pic.twitter.com/3a0ud5qg4b — Christine Gregory (@WxChristineG) January 23, 2021

Monroe County was not the only county to cash in on some of the bigger snows. Parts of Wayne county received around 4-10″ with Marion being the hotspot at 10″. Albion in Orleans county saw 6″, and even Honeoye in Ontario county managed to reach an entire foot of snow!

There may be higher totals, but these reports all come from trained spotters, observers, and members of the public, and are tallied up courtesy of the National Weather Service in Buffalo. These totals are from just after 1PM Saturday.

Robynn @Spadafora74 in Spencerport

The Rochester airport recorded 5″ of snow as of midnight on Friday. Then a total of 5.6” of snow as of 7AM Saturday morning. Normally that amount wouldn’t be such a big deal, but it’s the first time this entire season Rochester saw at least 5 inches or more of snow in a 24 hour period. The last time we did that was on February 7th, 2020 with 5.1″.

So besides feeling the coldest we’ve been so far this season, Monroe county got its first real taste of classic lake effect snow that dumped several inches across the region. It left many brushing off their cars, and perhaps reminded that winter around here is still far from over.

What’s next? Get the latest on the upcoming forecast HERE.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory