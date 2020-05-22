Memorial Day Weekend Outlook: What you need to know to enjoy the Holiday weekend safely

While we remember those who have served our country this Memorial Day weekend, many people are itching to get outside as the warm sun invites us to get out and enjoy the summer-like weather. With local beaches and state parks beginning to populate once again, here’s what you need to know to enjoy the holiday weekend while keeping safe in the sun and of course, social distancing.

From May 16th to the 22nd all this week was National Safe Boating Week by the National Weather Service. Each day throughout the week they would provide safety tips for being on the water. Here are some resources and tips for those looking to spend some time boating this weekend:

Going boating on the Great Lakes this summer? Make sure you check the marine forecast before leaving for the beach. You can get wave heights, winds, weather, and more on our marine portal at https://t.co/ytuGF8Aeds . Don’t forget to wear your life jacket! #SafeBoatingWeek pic.twitter.com/RvspRlc7eE — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) May 18, 2020

Below are a few tips courtesy of the National Weather Service:

Overexposure to the sun can cause fatigue

Always wear a life jacket

Always have a fire extinguisher onboard and know how to use it

Operating any boat or watercraft while under the influence of alcohol is illegal

Cold water can kill

National safe boating week continues! What is it doing out on the lakes right now? Is any hazardous weather coming in the next few days that will impact my fishing trip? Here are some resources to help you answer these questions and more! #SafeBoatingWeek pic.twitter.com/6x6mOXnYXP — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) May 20, 2020

For more information about staying safe while on the water, click here.

Planning to visit any parks such as Highland Park or Letchworth State Park? Here is the UV index forecast for this weekend for anyone spending time out in the sun:

Saturday – 8 Sunday – 7 Memorial Day – 8

Weekend Forecast Breakdown:

Saturday

L: 57 H: 74

Saturday will start with a few sprinkles in the morning, but the rest of the day will be spent dry with abundant sunshine.

Sunday

L: 56 H: 76

Temperatures are continuing to warm with a mostly sunny and dry day in store. Small chance for a few thunderstorms late in the evening.

Memorial Day

L: 59 H: 80

Memorial Day looks to be the day we hit 80 degrees for the first time since October 1-2 in 2019. We’ll be getting the full taste of summer with a few early showers possible, and plenty of dry time and sun during the day. Overall a pretty fantastic day to get outside. A thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out late Monday evening with enough heat and moisture in the air to fuel a few pop up storms. Make sure if you’re still outside or out on the water to take shelter with any incoming storms.

Remember, when thunder roars go indoors.

Remember that there are no specific warnings or advisories for lightning but all thunderstorms produce lightning, so use extra caution when considering boating with storms in the forecast. https://t.co/hWxWUXqLNF…#safeBoating pic.twitter.com/zNacgvE0qr — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) May 18, 2020

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory