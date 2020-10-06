Mars will swing closest to the earth in over a decade Tuesday night

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Mars has been a feature in the night sky since early October and Tuesday night will be the moment the red planet swings within a few dozen million miles of earth, 38,586,816 miles to be exact. It will not be this close until 2035. Rochester has been lucky the past several nights with the ability to spot Mars thanks to clear skies. There were points at which mars hovered right next to the moon. This time it will still be visible to the naked eye and have that distinctive orange and red glow.

Many of you have seen #Mars glowing brightly in the evening sky. Tonight, the Red Planet will make it's closest approach to Earth at a mere 38.57 million miles. This will be the closest Mars will get to our planet for another 15 years, making it extra bright tonight. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/PqualEMiOa — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) October 6, 2020

There should be some clearing skies overnight ahead of our Wednesday storm system. Look northeast of the moon and you may catch a glimpse of the red planet. No telescope or binoculars necessary.

I swear this is not edited!! Besides the massive arrows… The fact that I could take a picture of #Mars2020 with my iPhone is awesome (taken Sunday). Today, Mars is closest to the earth in over a decade. pic.twitter.com/zrIsp95H78 — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) October 6, 2020

Mars is going to swing between earth and the sun within its orbit on October 13. The event is called the Mars opposition.

