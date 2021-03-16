Livingston County bans brush burning as dry stretch continues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The second half of winter has been extraordinarily dry, with March seeing barely an inch and a half of snowfall through the first two weeks.

This has accelerated the drying out of brush across the Finger Lakes. Livingston County is reminding residents of the statewide brush burning ban that has begun and lasts through May 14.

Below is the drought monitor that has much of the Finger Lakes as “Abnormally Dry” with only a small portion of the North Country under a Moderate Drought. This may continue with a dry forecast. The drier the conditions, the more fuel available for wildfires.

According to the DEC, brush burning is the number one cause of wildfires in New York State. There are exceptions to this rule:

Campfires less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in length, width or diameter are allowed.

Small cooking fires are allowed.

Fires cannot be left unattended and must be fully extinguished.

Only charcoal or clean, untreated or unpainted wood can be burned.

Ceremonial or celebratory bonfires are allowed.

You can find a full list of the exceptions here.

The burning of trash is prohibited year-round. Paper and cardboard should be recycled and food waste should be composted.

There are important rules for burning within a agricultural setting, like making sure there is enough room around the fire and that it can be fully burned within 24 hours. See the entire list here.

SPRING OUTLOOK

The forecast calls for more dry weather to finish the month of March. Besides a few rain showers Thursday, large ridging of the jet stream will generally prevent from any significant storms to move through and bring some needed rain.

Rochester is over an inch deficit for precipitation since the beginning of 2021. The Climate Prediction Center (a branch of the National Weather Service) is forecasting a dry stretch to finish March and head into April for most of the country.