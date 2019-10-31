Live updates: Halloween storm of 2019

11:20 A.M. 10/31/19

A large storm system is heading toward Western New York and the Finger Lakes this Halloween and it has continued to materialize into what will have major impacts on the region. Expect rain wind, and even some snow from Thursday evening through Friday.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: The front edge of a deepening low pressure ahead of a strong jet stream is entering New York state. This storm will rapidly strengthen over the next few hours. Expect rain to engulf Western New York this afternoon.

We're largely dry for now this morning but that dry time won't last. Expect a solid soaking to arrive by early this afternoon. #ROC #WX pic.twitter.com/NkvAsks8DY — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) October 31, 2019

That rain will continue through trick-or-treating this evening. It will be a soaking rain for any Halloween Parties.

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT UPDATE: Expect the winds to ramp up out of the southwest from about 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. with gusts nearing 30-40 mph. A strong cold front will move through early Friday morning that will bring with it westerly winds sustained 20-30 mph with gusts focused west of Rochester nearing 50-60 mph with a small chance to see gusts higher than 60 mph.

IMPACTS: This wind will have the capability of taking down some trees that may be vulnerable by a wet soil and still have leaves on them. That could cause damage to homes and properties as well as hit power lines and cause outages. Travel may also become difficult with high profile vehicles on highways Friday morning.

Make sure to have all Halloween decorations securely fashioned and not able to blow away in strong winds. Also watch loose trash cans that may fly away Friday morning.