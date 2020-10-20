Lake Ontario water levels are lower than any point in 2020 and the record flooding year of 2019

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – While it seemed impossible, Lake Ontario water levels are now back to normal, almost. The lake is just a few inches above average as we head into the cold season. As of October 18, 2020, Lake Ontario sits at 245.01′ (average for middle to late October is 244.82′).

As per the graph above, going back chronologically shows an above average year for 2020. Going back further into 2019 shows the massive record flooding that occurred through the middle of the summer. The levels drop back down heading into early 2019, and not until early December of 2018 (red arrow) do they cross that 245′ threshold.

WHY?

There are several factors that played into why lake levels did not flood. First off, this is certainly good news. After record flooding in 2017 and 2019, the 2020 season was faced with cautious optimism. A drastic reduction in snowpack across the Lake Ontario water basin helped reduce runoff into the Ottawa River as well as Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Some regions even started teetering into a drought because of the lack of rain through the summer.

A record high inflow from Lake Erie has been a thorn in the side of Lake Ontario as Erie’s water level remains high. The good news is this has consistently been dropping over the last six months. Another help may be the International Joint Commission (IJC) and the Lake Ontario – St. Lawrence River Board’s decision to deviate from Plan 2014, the plan that regulates water levels. That deviation lasted for most of the second half of 2019 and through a large portion of 2020. This has allowed for record outflows into the St. Lawrence for a prolonged period of time, seen below.

Outflow is through the Moses-Saunders Dam on the St. Lawrence. Dredging has allowed for more water to be released than what was possible before the dredging.

This is all good news as we head into the winter season. Looking ahead to 2021 there will again be much anticipation to see how Lake Ontario will fare when it comes to flooding. All Great Lakes upstream are within a foot of their record high levels. This means that Lake Ontario will continue to take on above average volumes of water for at least the next year. This is forecast to keep Lake Ontario water levels above average. According to the IJC, the range of possibilities includes an outcome where water levels could again near record highs by March. This is unlikely, but not impossible.