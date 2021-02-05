Lake Effect Guide Based on Wind Direction

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Living in Western New York means we’re no stranger to lake effect snow and how changeable it can be. Lake effect can be very localized depending on the situation. In one town it’s sunny, meanwhile the next town over is already under a foot of snow. It can often be a challenging forecast, but we usually have a good idea on where we can expect to see lake flakes fly depending on where the winds are coming from.

Wind plays a big role in which lake the lake band comes from, how strong the lake band can be, and the general placement of where the band will set up.

A typical rule of thumb and a common way we describe the direction that lake effect snow will come from is using degrees as on a compass, where north is 360 degrees, east is 90, south is 180, and west is 270. Typical wind directions that provide Western New York with lake effect snow are about 250-260 degrees under a southwest flow across Lake Erie, and around a 275-280 degrees under a northwest flow across Lake Ontario.

Which wind direction gives you lake snow? Here’s a general guide to figure out if you’re in just the right spot for lake effect given where the winds are coming from:

Northwest Wind Flow (~275-290 degrees)

Southwest Wind Flow (~250-260 degrees)

Those shaded in dark blue are in the sweet spot. You are in just the right path to see lake flakes under a wind direction like this. The light blue shade accounts for the variability the lake band can often have. Sometimes with just the right wind speed and direction, the lake bands can stretch as far northeast as Orleans, Monroe, and even Wayne county. Plus lake snow can be seen as far south as Wyoming county.

These maps should be used as a general guide to help give you an initial idea on where to expect lake snow to form. Be sure to always keep up to date with the latest forecast page HERE for a more detailed look when we’re expecting lake effect snow locally in our area.

Check back soon for lake effect snow under a northerly wind flow, and where you can expect Finger Lake-effect snow!

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory