June Recap: A particularly dry month for many

As we look back on the month of June there were a few notable weather events not only here in Rochester, but nationally as well. First, let’s dive into Rochester and what the month of June looked like for us.

LOCALLY

Here’s a look at what temperatures did during the month:

The graphic above shows the daily high temperatures for the month of June. The red shade indicates days that fell above average for that day, and the blue shade represent the days that fell below average. Overall we spent 19 days above the average temperature for that day, and 11 days below average. There were even a few days that fell just short of one degree from the average such as the 17th, 25th, and the 30th.

Tied Record Low

Even though we averaged to be above normal for the month overall, we also had a couple standouts in the overnight low category where we had a few nights with lows in the lower 40s! We even tied the record low on June 14th set back in 1875!

This morning's low temperature of 41℉ in Rochester tied with the old record set back on this date in 1875! Not quite as cold as lows in the 30s across the Southern Tier…talk about chilly. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/hm5SLcATdN — Christine Gregory (@WxChristineG) June 14, 2020

Dry Stretch

There was one quality in particular that stood out this June for us here in western NY, and that was the fact that it was dry. Now, it wasn’t record breaking by any means, but for some portions of the Finger Lakes it was considered abnormally dry and many of our lawns are paying the price. For perspective, here are some of the driest Junes on record:

The driest June we had was in 1963 with a total of 0.22” of rain recorded.

We’ve had a few decent downpours over the past couple weeks, but it wasn’t nearly enough to quench our thirst for rainfall that is still very much needed.

Here is how the month averaged out overall:

Our total precipitation for the month of June was 1.48”. In terms of rainfall, we should have had 3.34” of rain for the month to reach “normal” standards. We had a pretty decent dry stretch to thank for that, which we saw June 12th through the 21st – that was 10 days in a row where the Rochester airport recorded 0” of rainfall for that time frame. What a stretch!

The last time we saw a dry stretch like that was September of 2017 where we had a total of 1.28″ of rainfall. This officially marks June of 2020 as the driest month since then.

Rochester also has hit 90℉ twice so far this year with one of those instances on June 10th where we hit a high of 94℉. How normal is this? Typically, Rochester usually averages around 9 days of hitting 90+ throughout the year, and we have a whole lot of summer heat left with multiple days next week with forecast highs at or above 90℉.

NATIONALLY

Here’s a look at some of the other notable events we’ve seen across the U.S.

Hurricane Season

The 2020 Hurricane season was also off to an early start with 3 named hurricanes already by the early part of June, and all 3 having some sort of impact on the United States.

#Cristobal continues its trek northward well inland from the coast. As it heads northward, heavy, flooding rains can be expected along its path all the way to the Canadian border. We're also watching for the development of tornadoes along the right side of the path. pic.twitter.com/pkFNc0Y0kI — National Weather Service (@NWS) June 8, 2020

Tropical Storm Cristobal that brought remnants as far north as Wisconsin, was the earliest named “C” storm ever seen in the Atlantic Ocean. It officially became a Tropical Storm as early as June 2nd. (The official start of Hurricane season begins June 1st).

Saharan Dust

Another headline making National news over the second half of the month of June was the Saharan Dust plume that made its journey across the Atlantic, bringing impacts to our sunsets as well as to the quality of the air.

The phenomenon itself is not a rare occurrence at all, but this dust plume seemed to be particularly strong causing some respiratory concerns among it.

An unusually massive dust plume from Africa's Sahara Desert has made its way to our side of the planet. The @NOAA-NASA Suomi NPP satellite monitors how this dust, plus tiny particles called aerosols, can affect human health, weather, and climate: https://t.co/d03dqMXCmi pic.twitter.com/l7FreabOFx — NASA (@NASA) June 27, 2020

It did not have any effects for us here in WNY, but for many it left stunning colors to the sunset skies of the southern U.S. coast.

Parting thoughts:

The month of June was definitely a dry one. Not only has it been keeping our lawns crispy, but this dry stretch could have larger scale impacts going forward into July with more heat and dry weather ahead. Having such dry weather can have large impacts on farmers, raise concern for algae blooms in our lakes, dry out local waterfalls, and increase our risk for flash flooding once decent rainfall finally heads our way.

Our July is in desperate need of some rain, but by the looks of things the rain we are longing to see is not within our sights with the start of July looking like a hot and dry scorcher.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory