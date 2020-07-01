1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Independence Day forecast for the region: Where storms may pop up this weekend

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Traveling for the holiday? Here is a breakdown of the forecast for any travelers.

WESTERN NEW YORK: Expect a sunny and hot stretch through the end of the week. Just an isolated shower possible, but that should not impact any weekend plans. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90° through Sunday. There will be a lake breeze each afternoon that keeps temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Forecast as of Wednesday morning, July 1.

FINGER LAKES: It will be hot and humid through the weekend. There is a better chance of a shower or storm Friday afternoon from daytime heating and some more instability. Notice the bump in precipitation chances in the above 8-Day forecast on Thursday. 20 Percent chance focuses in the afternoon. Keep an eye out for toxic algae as there have been several confirmed reports in the past few weeks.

MORE | AAA: Road trips will make up 97% of summer travel

SOUTHERN TIER: Temperatures will be running mostly in the lower 60s for overnight lows and upper 80s for afternoon highs with mostly sunny skies. Friday brings afternoon storm chances. Dry through the holiday weekend.

ADIRONDACKS/CAPITOL DISTRICT: Thursday will be hot and dry with highs in the mid 80s. There will be a round of showers and storms to move through Friday morning and again Friday afternoon. These storms will bring a quick downpour and some lightning. The region stays dry both weekend days.

NORTHEAST: (VT, NH, ME, MA, CT, RI) Watch for storms both Wednesday afternoon and a good portion of Friday with temperatures starting in the 60s and finishing in the 80s. Thursday looks dry. On Independence Day the forcing for storms is very weak, so there is only an isolated chance for a shower or storm. Otherwise the region will be dry with highs in the 70s and 80s. Further inland on Sunday there will be a better chance for a few pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday’s rain forecast for Friday afternoon. This shows the chance for showers and storms from the Finger Lakes to New Hampshire and down into Long Island. The forcing is low, so most of these storms will not last long.

MID-ATLANTIC: Hot and humid. Expect afternoon temperatures in the 90s with heat index near 100° at times from North Carolina into Pennsylvania. Most of the region will remain dry Thursday and Friday. Only an isolated shower will be possible Independence Day. Expect the chance for scattered to more numerous rain showers Sunday and Monday.

GREAT LAKES: Expect heat and humidity from Wisconsin to Ohio. Temperatures will run in the 90s with heat indexes nearing 100°. Very low rain chances across the board for the region with large high pressure in place.

Here’s the extended forecast for the Nexstar station in Chicago.

