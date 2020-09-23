Improved forecast models can now give you the forecast over three weeks in advance

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Longer range forecasts are getting better, and that could mean widespread impacts on how we prepare for storms. The National Weather Service as of September 22 is making a huge leap with extended forecasts, increasing their capability to forecast longer ranges. An accurate forecast a week away was unheard of just a few decades ago, but now we are getting even more accurate with the 5-7 day forecast and even out 7-10 days, where accuracy has historically been very low. This is going to have huge implications on how we plan for extreme weather events like hurricanes and nor’easters. News 8 forecast goes out eight days, but we are starting to increase skill out even further.

HOW WILL IT BE DONE? – The NWS is upgrading their ensemble forecast to handle more information, cover more area, and go out further. Here are the details:

Increased Model Input: The Global Ensemble Forecast System (GEFS) takes one model and tweaks the forecast over and over again, 21 times. If you take all those forecasts and put them together, the “consensus” will often be a very good predictor of what will verify. This upgrade will do the tweak 31 times. That means more outcomes that can go toward the consensus, and ideally a more accurate forecast Decreased Grid Space: The GEFS will go from 33km to 25 km. This is like improving the resolution on your TV. The lower the number, the closer the grid spaces are. On a TV, the closer the spaces are (corresponding with a higher number of grids) the clearer the picture. Longer Time Frame: Maybe the most exciting of the three upgrades, the forecast is going from 16 days to 35 days.

The white line is the path that Hurricane Sandy followed. (A) is four days before, (B) is three, (C) is two, and (D) is one day before. The EURO is in coral and the GFS is in yellow. Find more here.

Dr. Louis Uccellini is acting director of the National Weather Service (NWS) under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and says that a forecast three to four weeks out will help emergency managers plan for the future. According to the NWS, testing of the GEFS proved a more accurate forecast for severe weather including hurricane tracks, precipitation, aerosols, and more.

This upgrades is the first of its kind in over five years. While it will not be able to handle lake-effect snow, single-celled thunderstorms, and other smaller scale weather events, but it will be able to better forecast larger scale events like a big cold blast in the winter that could signal the sign of an impending snowstorm. While the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) already makes longer range forecasts, the GEFS will help support those forecasts and ideally improve their accuracy.

This is a temperature forecast made from the NWS in September 2020 that is predicting a higher likelihood of above average temperatures over a month away for October, November, and December.

Amount of uncertainty is important to forecasting and with more model inputs, the amount of uncertainty can be better determined according to Ivanka Stajner, Ph.D., acting director of NOAA’s Environmental Modeling Center. If a suite of models like the GEFS has a very wide range of outcomes for temperatures three weeks from now, there would be a lower confidence of that forecast verifying. If it has a narrow range of outcomes, confidence is increased.

This is the first time ever that the NWS is able to push out numerical weather prediction into the three to four week range. “If our upgrade to the Global Forecast System last year (GFS) was like upgrading the engine in a car, this upgrade to GEFS is like replacing the engines in a fleet of cars,” said Stajner. Those ‘engines’ should be better equipped to handle more data, like aerosols that can have a big impact on forecasts. Those aerosols, for example smoke from California wildfires, can now be better integrated into the GEFS.

While the forecast skill continues to improve as we get further out, there will always be some error. The goal with these forecast models are designed to reduce that error and improve the skill. These are the important steps to reduce error and the ensemble forecasts are likely the forecast tools of the future. Find the release here.