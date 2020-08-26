Hurricane Laura is throwing off the Houston sports world

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Seth Payne is from Victor and has spent many years working in Houston for KHOU and Sports Ratio 610 AM. He is currently back in New York with family in Ellicotville, watching his second home in the path of a major hurricane.

“In a weird way, I think because of all these COVID restrictions, it’s actually made a football team preparing for a season a little bit easier to manage than, say, the Astros, right now, who had to have a game cancelled today,” said Payne.

Hurricane Laura is expected to bring extreme winds, devastating storm surge, and major flooding to the Gulf Coast and further inland along the Texas/Louisiana border Wednesday night into Thursday.