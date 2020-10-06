Hurricane Delta rapidly strengthens as it heads toward the Gulf Coast

Above is the update from News 8 at Noon

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Hurricane Delta went from a category one storm to a major category four storm in just nine hours, from two am Tuesday morning to 11am. While rapid intensification was expected, it was not expected to make a jump upward so quickly. Below are the updates from the National Hurricane Center:





Note the text from the NHC that indicates rapid intensification from Hurricane Delta thanks to wind data from Hurricane Hunter aircraft.

The storm now threatens Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula as well as the Gulf Coast of the United States from east Texas to the panhandle of Florida. The target could be Louisiana, a state that has already had to deal with several major storms over the past few months. Hurricane Laura has so far had the most impact on Louisiana and Delta could carve a similar path into the United States.

Many different models that forecast hurricane path are indicating that there could be landfall somewhere around Louisiana Friday night and Saturday morning.

Delta is the 25th named storm in the Atlantic basin and is the earliest on record for a 25th named storm, continuing with the very active hurricane season. Significant flooding, major storm surge, and damaging winds are expected for the coastlines of Louisiana, Mississippi, and surrounding regions. The storm is expected to make landfall sometime Friday into Saturday.

#Delta is 3rd Category 4 #hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season to date (along with Laura and Teddy). 2020 is the 7th year in the satellite era (since 1966) to have 3 or more Atlantic Category 4-5 hurricanes by October 6. Other years are: 1995, 1999, 2004, 2005, 2010 and 2017. pic.twitter.com/Em2LuxTTr4 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 6, 2020

Studies show that rapid intensification is expected to become more common because of climate change.