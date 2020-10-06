Hurricane Delta rapidly strengthens as it heads toward the Gulf Coast

Above is the update from News 8 at Noon
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Hurricane Delta went from a category one storm to a major category four storm in just nine hours, from two am Tuesday morning to 11am. While rapid intensification was expected, it was not expected to make a jump upward so quickly. Below are the updates from the National Hurricane Center:
The storm now threatens Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula as well as the Gulf Coast of the United States from east Texas to the panhandle of Florida. The target could be Louisiana, a state that has already had to deal with several major storms over the past few months. Hurricane Laura has so far had the most impact on Louisiana and Delta could carve a similar path into the United States.
Delta is the 25th named storm in the Atlantic basin and is the earliest on record for a 25th named storm, continuing with the very active hurricane season. Significant flooding, major storm surge, and damaging winds are expected for the coastlines of Louisiana, Mississippi, and surrounding regions. The storm is expected to make landfall sometime Friday into Saturday.
Studies show that rapid intensification is expected to become more common because of climate change.