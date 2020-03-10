How medical doctors are addressing climate change

Temperatures climbed into the mid and upper 60s Monday with sunny skies making way for afternoon clouds. A large storm system from the west is approaching that will bring rain tonight and throughout Tuesday as winds continue to gust at least up to 20 mph.

For the timing, expect to see a few raindrops around after midnight with more steady rain developing for the morning drive Tuesday. Temperatures remain well above average in the middle 40s overnight and finish in the middle 50s by the afternoon. There will be some dry time, but much of the work day is filled with rain showers and a good breeze out of the southwest. The rain ends and winds shift out of the northwest to bring an end to the rain along the trailing cold front. Much colder air arrives overnight into Wednesday morning with temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 20s. This could mean some isolated icy spots from all the rain, but otherwise it will be a quiet day with highs in the seasonal range, the lower 40s.