How medical doctors are addressing climate change

James Gilbert has a conversation with Dr. Courtney Howard, an emergency physician that is the board president of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment. She is also TEDx speaker and is focused on how pollution and climate change impacts human health.
She lives in Yellowknife, in Canada’s subarctic. Here are some tips that she offers for those dealing with anxiety when it comes to climate change mitigation:
Dr. Howard says climate change is a health emergency and when humans start to address what may impact their health, that will help address what is impacting the planet. She says climate change is the most important health issue of our time. Discussion ranges from air quality, to diet, to wildfires, to emergency management.
- Rather than avoiding the topic of climate change, Dr. Howard says communities should talk about their feelings and vent their frustrations, to alleviate their anxieties and allow for more energy to tackle climate change head on. Dr. Howard can tackle how to start those conversations.
- Dr. Howard says that when we listen to Greta Thunberg, we should consider not only what she’s telling us to do–but how her news makes us feel, and what she’s noticed about how we’re responding to the message she has been delivering so consistently for over a year.
- Dr. Howard says one of the best ways to reduce feelings of eco-anxiety is to begin work to either decrease the impacts of climate-related events–like preparing our communities for severe wildfires or for floods, or to work to reduce the severity of those impacts by decreasing greenhouse gases. Doing work to help reduce the impacts of the climate crisis as part of a community, particularly when achievable goals are decided upon and accomplished, produces a feeling of empowerment.