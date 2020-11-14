High Wind Warning in effect Sunday; what you need to know

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Strong to damaging winds are possible Sunday. The National Weather Service has a High Wind Warning in effect from 10am Sunday to 1am Monday for Monroe, Orleans, Wyoming, and Genesee Counties. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Livingston, Ontario, Wayne, and Yates Counties.

Data from the NWS Buffalo office.

SETUP:

A large storm system developing across Iowa will rapidly intensify through the Great Lakes and force several strong frontal boundaries through the Lower Great Lakes. Strong winds will funnel off Lake Erie and plow a path of winds gusting potentially over 60 mph from Buffalo to Rochester Sunday afternoon and Evening.

TIMING:

Midnight – 8 am Sunday: Expect southerly winds to pick up early in the morning before sunrise at 7:04 am. Rain showers will move in and winds will start to gust across the region 30-40 mph out of the4 south ahead of the actual front. Temperatures will be in the 40s with scattered rain showers. A warm front passes through.

8am – Noon: The cold front approaches and winds whip out of the southwest with gusts over 40 mph.

Noon – 4 pm: The front moves into Western New York and gusts crest across the Niagara Frontier through Erie County and over to Rochester 50-60 mph. Wind direction will generally be out of the southwest. An isolated gust from 60-70 mph will be possible closer to Buffalo.

4 pm – 8 pm: Rochester down the Genesee Valley and into the Finger Lakes will get the strongest winds during this period. Higher elevations along Rt. 5 & 20 and south of Rochester have better chances of an isolated 60 mph wind gust while many gust over 50 mph.

8 pm – Midnight: Winds flow from west to east with gusts persistently up around 40 mph. The storm system will be moving north through James Bay, but winds persist.

12 am – Noon Monday: High winds gusts taper off, but gusts near 20-30 mph persist through the day.

SUNDAY WINDS: Know where the weak trees are on your property and make sure everything outside is secure! Winds peak between 1p-9p with gusts over 60 mph. pic.twitter.com/vxp2xvwDW2 — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) November 14, 2020

THREATS:

DAMAGE TO TREES & POWER LINES: While the large majority of people will not lose power, there will be a possibility that weaker trees and older power lines could break from a stronger afternoon wind gust. The focus will be the corridor along I-90 from Buffalo into Rochester. Western Monroe County, Orleans County, Genesee County, and higher elevations across Wyoming County will be most at threat.

OUTDOOR ITEMS: Make sure that outdoor furniture, inflatables, tarps, trash cans, etc are all secure as they could end up flying away because of strong winds.

TOUGH DRIVING: Strong winds can cause problems for vehicles on the road, especially lighter high profile vehicles.

