High risk for severe weather issued for second time in March across southeast

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – For the second time in about a week the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a HIGH risk for severe weather that includes the potential for large hail, damaging winds, and several strong, long-track tornadoes for northern Mississippi and Alabama, and southern Tennessee for today and tonight.

A High Risk for severe weather remains in effect for parts of the Southeast. Storm coverage continues to increase this afternoon with activity eventually impacting Tennessee and Kentucky. Several tornadoes, some long-track/strong, are possible. Stay weather aware. pic.twitter.com/Vx469yk5T5 — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 25, 2021

Strong storms and the risk for severe weather will continue through late afternoon and early this evening across the southeast states, all of which include the risk for large, destructive tornadoes.

Stay up to date with the latest threat and updates with severe weather across the southeast U.S. HERE.

A Tornado Watch was issued for portions of western and northern Alabama, northwest Georgia, central and eastern Mississippi, and south central Tennessee in particular until 8 PM Thursday night for this risk. This means the entire area highlighted in red below contains conditions favorable for the development of strong, long track tornadoes through tonight.

The SPC has called this a particularly dangerous situation as numerous, strong tornadoes are expected along with widespread damaging winds up to 80 mph, and hail up to the size of baseballs likely. A favorable environment for strong storms to develop will continue through tonight with multiple rounds of storms expected, which is why the watch was issued.

Discussion

A strong upper level disturbance will cut through the midwestern U.S. today providing all the right ingredients for severe storms and tornadoes throughout the course of the day. A warm front draping across northern Louisiana, central Mississippi and southwest Alabama will provide enough warm, moist air and lift as it continues to moves into the Tennessee Valley. As this storm system deepens it will drag an additional cold front through the southeast states that will continue to support a favorable environment for multiple large and dangerous tornadoes. When the SPC discusses strong and violent tornadoes such as the ones expected today, it means tornadoes ranging from EF-3 and above could produce extensive and devastating damage to homes and property.

Main Threats

Strong, damaging winds up to hurricane force possible

Violent, long-track tornadoes

Large hail up to baseball sized (2.5″) in diameter

Heavy rain and flash flooding

Note: This threat is NOT limited to the areas shaded just within the high risk, but also include all areas highlighted anywhere from a marginal, slight, enhanced and up to moderate risk.

This same system is set to impact our region on Friday, the main threat being strong, and potentially damaging winds.

Remember…

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado to occur. A tornado warning means a tornado is on the ground, or there is enough rotation indicated on radar for one to occur at any point in time during the warning.

If a tornado warning is issued for your area take shelter immediately. Get somewhere safe such as a low lying area inside a sturdy building, away from windows. If you have any friends or family located across these areas, make sure they’re up to date with the latest information and have their safety plan in place.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory