GALLERY: Strong October storms produce numerous hail reports this afternoon

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Mars has been a feature in the night sky since early October and Tuesday night will be the moment the red planet swings within a few dozen million miles of earth, 38,586,816 miles to be exact. It will not be this close until 2035. Rochester has been lucky the past several nights with the ability to spot Mars thanks to clear skies. There were points at which mars hovered right next to the moon. This time it will still be visible to the naked eye and have that distinctive orange and red glow.

There should be some clearing skies overnight ahead of our Wednesday storm system. Look northeast of the moon and you may catch a glimpse of the red planet. No telescope or binoculars necessary.