GALLERY: Strong October storms produce numerous hail reports this afternoon

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – As a line of strong, gusty storms raced across much of the region earlier this afternoon we received numerous reports and photos of both stormy skies and hail. All of the hail reports have been pea sized with several areas being covered as if by a light coating of snow, but nothing to report meeting severe storm criteria. Check out the photos here:
Have any storm photos to share? Send them our way!
Twitter:
@WxChristineG @EricSnitilWx @JamesGilbertWX @wnywxguy
Email:
CGregory@wroctv.com ESnitil@wroctv.com JGilbert@wroctv.com JNichols@wroctv.com