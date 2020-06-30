Gallery: Finger Lakes toxic algae is becoming a threat heading into July 4 weekend

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — According to the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, there have been seven confirmed cases of blue-green algae in the Finger Lakes.

Three cases of these harmful algal blooms (HABs) have been reported in Conesus Lake, one in Hemlock Lake, and three in Honeoye Lake. While much of the drinking water for the eastern part of Monroe County comes from Hemlock, the DEC says there is no threat to water quality.

A hot and dry forecast for the next week and a half wil help with the development of algae. Some of that may be toxic.

While there are hundreds of different types of algae, occasionally some can contain cyanobacteria that is harmful when ingested and is becoming more of a problem due to pollution and climate change.

Runoff of fertilizer from residences and farms can help spawn blooms. Hot, dry, and stale weather patterns (similar to what we will see through the July 4 weekend) help speed up algae development. According to the Livingston County Department of Health, the blooms have subsided as of Tuesday the 30th, but the threat will continue over the next few days because of the forecast.

TOXIC ALGAE BLOOMS ON CONESUS LAKE:

To get updated on where these HAB’s are forming, check here.

TOXIC ALGAE BLOOM ON HEMLOCK LAKE:



These were both taken at the same location on Hemlock Lake

TOXIC ALGAE BLOOMS ON HONEOYE LAKE:

If you think you see an algal bloom that looks suspicious, you can report it here.

Find more information on the DEC Website.