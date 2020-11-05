From snow to sun to kick off November with more unseasonable warmth on the way

Temperatures Wednesday were able to reach 71℉ at the Rochester airport with more 70s expected. This could shape up to be one of the warmest November’s on record.

Only a week into November and temperatures are surging to more than 15° above average. The last time November saw 70° was in 2016.

In 1931, Rochester saw its greatest number of 70° days in the month of November (going back to 1926). We had 5 such days that year. By early next week, we may very well see a repeat of this! #ROC #Novemberwarmth pic.twitter.com/0HcGP9iblD — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) November 5, 2020

We are currently forecasting a stretch of at least 5 days of high temperatures reaching 70℉ or above this week. The last time we saw a stretch of 5 days of 70°+ in November was back in 1931. This is also the most 70 degree temperatures seen for any November since data from the 1920’s.

It’s already abnormal to see more than 1 or 2 days in the 70s during the month of November in general, but it’s even more uncommon to see a stretch like this.

It’s possible that Rochester also ties or even breaks the record for highest temperature of the day both Monday and Tuesday of next week.

The latest forecast temperatures as we end the week and enter the weekend still show good indications of getting close to tying, and maybe even breaking a record for daily highs next week. pic.twitter.com/EKVkw1fRg5 — Christine Gregory (@WxChristineG) November 5, 2020

If you’re able to do so, get out and enjoy it while you can!

Fun fact: In the video above Christine describes a process known as subsidence. This is a process defined by the NWS as “a descending motion of air in the atmosphere occurring over a rather broad area.” As a general rule, when air sinks, it warms in the process. It’s common when under southerly wind flow that as air travels across the elevated areas of the Southern Tier and Niagara Frontier down into the Genesee Valley, temperatures can become slightly warmer under just the right conditions.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory