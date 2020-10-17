Freezing temperatures end growing season for Livingston County

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Some of the coldest temperatures of the season thus far were recorded earlier this morning as temperatures for many dropped close to or just below freezing.

Temperatures fell below freezing at many locations last night, ending the growing season for some additional areas. Keep in mind that you always can get the the temperature forecast for your location (even if the growing season has ended) at: https://t.co/d2oOHulhUW pic.twitter.com/0dLIaANvdL — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) October 17, 2020

With nearly widespread frost advisories in effect the night before, the chilling morning temperatures were enough to create some patchy frost on plants, grass, and even some flowers across the region.

@mrweeniesmom on Twitter in Marion, NY.

So far this season we’ve only had one other previous morning where widespread frost advisories were issued, but that first introduction to the chill wasn’t quite cold enough to end our growing season for our counties. You can check out the link below for more on the previous event.

Saturday morning temperatures at some point in every county did in fact manage to get close to or below the freezing mark.

Yeah, it was definitely chilly out this morning and the coldest we've been this season. 🥶 Anyone see frost in their area this morning? pic.twitter.com/MrCT51o1Xe — Christine Gregory (@WxChristineG) October 17, 2020

Here is the public information statement from the NWS office in Buffalo below:

As stated above, temperatures from this morning ending up being enough to end the growing season for Livingston county ONLY as of 10/17/20. This means that no additional advisories regarding frost or freezes will be issued for the area. However, the rest of our area’s growing season will continue until the next hard freeze comes along.

Ed Traphagen @Trapper51 at Italy Hill, Yates County.

The RECORD earliest freeze for Rochester still stands as recorded in 1959 on September 17th, with a low temperature of 32℉. But our first freeze of the year will officially stand as of today, where Rochester recorded its first temperature below freezing at 31℉ at the airport this season.

Check out the coldest temperatures in each county recorded from the Public Information Statement from NWS Buffalo below:

The locations that did fall at or below freezing were primarily south of the lakeshore away from the influence of the relatively warm waters.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory