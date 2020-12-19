Freezing Fog: The nature of water and freezing temperatures

Featured image above courtesy of @TracieMariBella on Twitter

When supercooled water droplets found in fog that are suspended in the atmosphere come into contact with a surface or object that’s freezing, you get freezing fog!

When temperatures get cold enough, and with enough moisture lingering in the air like during the morning shown below, you can get a very icy looking result. Take a look at what freezing fog can do right outside in your backyard in the photos below!

These water droplets can freeze on many surfaces that include tree branches, stair railings, vehicles, roads, and in intense circumstances they can freeze to telephone poles and wires and cause widespread power outages. Freezing fog on roadways can also create black ice and slick travel conditions.

“A Freezing Fog Advisory is issued by your local National Weather Service office when fog develops and surface temperatures are at or below freezing. The tiny liquid droplets in the fog can freeze instantly to any surface, including vehicles and road surfaces.” – NWS

Did you know? Water doesn’t always freeze at 32° as water can exist in a liquid state even at temperatures at or slightly below freezing. We refer to this liquid water as supercooled. This is why we tend to refer to 32° as the melting point and not the freezing point. Frozen water will always melt at that temperature, but it doesn’t always freeze.

How does this happen? Ice needs something to bond to in order for liquid water to exist in a frozen state such as a nucleus or nuclei, which is hard to come by as liquid water is suspended in the air as fog. The rate at which water freezes is highly dependent on its structure and molecules, which is what makes freezing fog and the nature of water itself so fascinating. Under just the right conditions, when these supercooled water droplets come into contact with a frozen surface to bond to, the water will freeze right onto it.

Supercooled water droplets can exist way up in the sky within clouds too, and not just at the surface as fog. In fact, clouds are made up of a mix of both supercooled water droplets and ice crystals, since temperatures at the height clouds form are so cold! Some scientists have found water existing in a liquid state in temperatures as cold as -40°F within some clouds. Those are temperatures you probably don’t want to feel down here at the surface.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory