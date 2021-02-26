February stands as our snowiest month this winter season so far

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As February winds down and we set our sights on March, here’s something we haven’t said in a while: This month was both SNOWY and COLD. Now, it hasn’t been the snowiest or coldest we’ve ever been, but during such a mild and inactive first half of winter we were long overdue for that classic winter feel, and we did manage to cash in on that throughout much of February. Here are some of the highlights:

Assuming we don’t register any more snow for the month (which looks very likely at this point), we will end up with 29.9″ of snow. This makes February our snowiest month this winter with December and January ending up with 10.5″ and 21.9″.

The first two months of our winter combined had just slightly over the amount of snow we saw just this month. This means the amount of snow we saw this month accounted for nearly half of our total snow tally for the season. Go February! At this point in the season we should have about an additional 12″ or so of snow to be considered caught up to “average”, so we’ll have to see what the month of March brings us.

Not only was this month our snowiest, but almost every single day in February we managed to register at least a trace of snow. The only days we didn’t register any snow at all were 3 official days, and assuming we don’t get additional snow over the next few, that should end up being the final tally.

Temperatures this month were no doubt on the colder side of things. We spent more days than not seeing below average temperatures for the day. Notice how many of these days fell within our 2+ week-long cold blast where we got our first REAL taste of the arctic cold feel.

Note: The numbers in each square represent the average temperature for each day this month. This takes into account both the high and low temperatures for the day where the average of the two numbers is taken. Red squares mean the day was considered to be above average, blue squares mean the day was considered below average, and the yellow square means the day fell neither above or below average.

Here’s another fun factoid. According to data from SC ACIS Climate Center there have only been 14 other Februaries since 1926 that were snowier than 2021. Here’s how this year’s February stacks up with previous years:

Monthly Total Snowfall for Rochester, NY

We’re ending our last few days in February on a milder and less snowy note, which may be a nice break from the frigid air before heading into the first week of March. Spring is just about 22 days away at this point. Are you counting down the days?

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory