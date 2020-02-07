February snowstorm timeline: The worst is now

11:00AM UPDATE: Snowfall rates are coming down between .5″-1″ per hour. Some of the heaviest snow is falling toward Binghamton where thundersnow was reported. The heaviest snow is falling now. Roads are in bad shape with continued stress on only traveling if necessary.
There are several more hours of heavy snow expected through the early afternoon before it all starts to taper off. Some roads that are getting ignored will continue to become more difficult for travel. See where the plows in Rochester are here.
10:00AM UPDATE: Round two of this major snow system is underway. Below is the ice that fell early overnight into Friday early morning. This covered many trees that caused damage for some.
This massive storm system started with snowfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday. There was a winter weather advisory for this first part of the storm. Below is the snow that had fallen.
IMPACTS: Roads are snow and ice coverd making for very difficult travel around the region. Plows are focusing on main roads Friday morning and back roads are not receiving treatment for the most part. It may take until later in the afternoon for roads to be plowed.
-Meteorologist James Gilbert