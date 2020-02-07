February snowstorm timeline: The worst is now

11:00AM UPDATE: Snowfall rates are coming down between .5″-1″ per hour. Some of the heaviest snow is falling toward Binghamton where thundersnow was reported. The heaviest snow is falling now. Roads are in bad shape with continued stress on only traveling if necessary.

11:08 a.m. radar update: Oh yeah, that's thundersnow down near the path this storm is taking close to Binghamton. Radar here shows moderate snow now falling. Rochester reporting at least 5" on the ground right now. #ROC #WX pic.twitter.com/f4KGCfMT1M — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) February 7, 2020

There are several more hours of heavy snow expected through the early afternoon before it all starts to taper off. Some roads that are getting ignored will continue to become more difficult for travel. See where the plows in Rochester are here.

Lightning was detected just before 11am.

10:00AM UPDATE: Round two of this major snow system is underway. Below is the ice that fell early overnight into Friday early morning. This covered many trees that caused damage for some.

The ice was on top of several inches of snow that had already fallen.

This massive storm system started with snowfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday. There was a winter weather advisory for this first part of the storm. Below is the snow that had fallen.

This is the snow that fell early Thursday morning

IMPACTS: Roads are snow and ice coverd making for very difficult travel around the region. Plows are focusing on main roads Friday morning and back roads are not receiving treatment for the most part. It may take until later in the afternoon for roads to be plowed.

Here is the forecast snowfall on top of the several inches of snow and ice that fell Thursday and Thursday night.

-Meteorologist James Gilbert