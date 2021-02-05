February 5th is National Weatherperson’s Day!

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Today is National Weather Person’s Day! This day honors all people in the fields of meteorology that include all weather forecasters, broadcast meteorologists, and private forecasters alike including the National Weather Service, plus storm spotters and observers.

Happy #nationalweatherpersonsday to the @News_8 weather team, and to all meteorologists, forecasters, and spotters alike! I’m proud to work alongside these wonderful people to give you your forecast and keep you safe from the elements; rain, snow, or shine! ⛈☔️🌨☀️ pic.twitter.com/aMaqGLzJ2U — Christine Gregory (@WxChristineG) February 5, 2021

February 5 is Nat'l Weatherperson's Day, in honor of the birthday of John Jeffries one of America's 1st #wx observers! A coffee salute to all in meteorology on air, & behind the scenes. Proud to work with the @News_8 team bringing you the forecast you need every day! pic.twitter.com/uBxIAVJ3ZE — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) February 5, 2021

Weatherperson’s Day History

The holiday originally commemorates the birthday of John Jeffries born on this day in 1774, who was one of the first weather observers keeping records dating all the way from 1774 to 1816! He was a physician and a scientist who also first started weather ballooning with the very first launch and observation in 1784.

Meteorologists and weather forecasters from all over work every single day to forecast everything that Mother Nature throws our way as accurately and efficiently as possible. Forecasting the weather also comes with its challenges and is always changing. It affects everyone as they go about their daily lives, and keeping the public safe from the always changing elements is our number one priority. It’s one that we keep in mind every day when giving you the latest updates in weather.

How can you celebrate National Weather Person’s Day?

Next time you see your favorite weatherperson or meteorologist, be sure to let them know how much you appreciate them!

~News 8 Weather Team